American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Tower by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $268.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

