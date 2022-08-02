Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,481 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.