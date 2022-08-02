Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.
Prudential Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
