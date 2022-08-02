Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $304.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

