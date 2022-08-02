Americana Partners LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.