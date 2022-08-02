Americana Partners LLC Invests $544,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Autodesk by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 25.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $218.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.