Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GDX stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.