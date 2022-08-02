Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,073 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $282.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

