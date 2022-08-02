AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

ABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen stock remained flat at $145.93 on Monday. 1,077,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

