AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.46-5.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. AMETEK also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AME traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

