Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.