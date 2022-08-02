Amryt Pharma (AMYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amryt Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 262.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 347,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 44.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

