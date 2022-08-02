Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research firms recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 305.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 92,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 49.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 78,359 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.