Analysts Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Target Price at GBX 210.17

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.17 ($2.58).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAPC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.01) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Down 1.8 %

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.30 ($2.22). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,906.67.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

(Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.