Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Target Price at $11.28

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSDF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.