Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $74.43

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTL stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

