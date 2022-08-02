Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT):

7/25/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $110.00.

7/15/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $95.00.

7/5/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2022 – Applied Materials was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,964,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

