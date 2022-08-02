Analyzing iHuman (NYSE:IH) & First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iHuman alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -3.20% -4.91% -2.72% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $148.25 million 0.85 -$5.81 million ($0.08) -29.37 First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.37 $8.17 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHuman.

iHuman has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First High-School Education Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 764.20%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than iHuman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats iHuman on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

(Get Rating)

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About First High-School Education Group

(Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.