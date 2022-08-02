Analyzing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old Point Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial 13.13% 6.44% 0.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.11 $8.44 million $1.44 16.40

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, multi-family and second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. It operates 14 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

