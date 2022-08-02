Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $35.04 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $35,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

Shares of BURL opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

