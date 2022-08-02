Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $45.37 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $45,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,715,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,953,000 after buying an additional 289,665 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,821,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 87,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

