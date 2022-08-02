Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $64.76 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Royal Gold worth $64,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

