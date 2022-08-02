Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $363.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

