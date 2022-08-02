Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $56,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

