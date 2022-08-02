Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 38,636 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,636 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $773,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

