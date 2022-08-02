Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,290 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $50,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,731,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

XEL opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

