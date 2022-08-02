Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,508 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,613 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

