Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 515,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,597,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

