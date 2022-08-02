AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.70 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $904.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.