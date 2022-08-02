AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 203,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,603,007 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
