AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

NYSE AON opened at $280.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

