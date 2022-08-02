Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on August 26th

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 412.10 ($5.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 346.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 376.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 271 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 738 ($9.04). The stock has a market cap of £236.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4,477.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £51,422.70 ($63,010.29). In other Aptitude Software Group news, insider Jeremy Suddards acquired 7,407 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £25,035.66 ($30,677.20). Also, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 15,630 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £51,422.70 ($63,010.29).

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

