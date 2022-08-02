Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

