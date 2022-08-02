Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Arconic Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ARNC stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
Institutional Trading of Arconic
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arconic (ARNC)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.