Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Arconic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 508,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

