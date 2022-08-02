Arena Investors LP Buys New Position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 827,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

Golden Falcon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.