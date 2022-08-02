Arena Investors LP Makes New Investment in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Separately, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Population Health Investment Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PHIC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.
About Population Health Investment
Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
