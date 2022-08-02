Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.88

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

