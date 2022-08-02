Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACRE opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 50.09% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

