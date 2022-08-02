argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $428.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $404.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($18.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($402.06) to €430.00 ($443.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.00.

ARGX opened at $354.99 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $387.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.84.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in argenx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in argenx by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

