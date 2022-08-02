Argon (ARGON) Reaches Market Cap of $166,437.56

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Argon has a total market capitalization of $166,437.56 and approximately $61,664.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 86,759,225 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,588 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

