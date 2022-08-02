Argus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (ARGUS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Argus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argus has a total market capitalization of $523.47 and $5.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argus has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Argus

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

