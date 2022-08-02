Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $117.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

