Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $134.00 at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. 27,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.