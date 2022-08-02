Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,554. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

