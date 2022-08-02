Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARWR opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
