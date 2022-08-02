Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

