Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Arteris has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of Arteris stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Arteris has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

AIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,308.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,308.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,963 shares of company stock valued at $502,550 in the last ninety days. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter worth $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 65.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.