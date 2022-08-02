Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Up 2.7%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.58. 1,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aryzta from CHF 1.65 to CHF 1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Aryzta Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

