Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.75 million. Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Ashland Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

