Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shot up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.45. 13,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 818,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Cowen boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 13.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $533.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 44.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

